Devon couple marry one week before groom dies from cancer
A couple who had been together for 25 years got married just a week before the groom died.
Having said no to several proposals in the past, Helen Nelson asked Paul Moorehouse - who had terminal cancer - to marry her.
Just a few days later, a ceremony was held at Rowcroft Hospice in Devon.
22 Dec 2018
Share
