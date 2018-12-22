Couple marry one week before groom dies
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Devon couple marry one week before groom dies from cancer

A couple who had been together for 25 years got married just a week before the groom died.

Having said no to several proposals in the past, Helen Nelson asked Paul Moorehouse - who had terminal cancer - to marry her.

Just a few days later, a ceremony was held at Rowcroft Hospice in Devon.

  • 22 Dec 2018