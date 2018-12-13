Sea foam gives coastal town a covering
Video

'White Christmas': Sea foam brings Dawlish early festive treat

Seaside town residents joked that Christmas had come early after the streets became blanketed in a layer of white foam blown in from the ocean.

The sea foam, or spume, came ashore in Dawlish, Devon.

It occurs when seawater containing large amounts of algae is whipped up by rough seas.

