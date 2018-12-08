Video

The government has pledged to fund more projects to end people living on the streets by 2027.

But one organisation in Plymouth says the problem has got so bad, it has opened one of its houses used by recovering addicts to help people living rough.

Tenants at the Reestart Recovery House have set up tents in the front room to provide some personal space away from the streets.

The service is on offer between 21:00 and 09:00 each day and people can also have a hot shower, a hot drink and some breakfast.