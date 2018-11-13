Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Exeter 'Paper Man' James Lake turns cardboard into art
James Lake turns sheets of cardboard into pieces of art, with glue and a pair of scissors.
He learned his art after losing a leg to cancer when he was 17.
And now he is exhibiting his giant pieces of work around the world.
13 Nov 2018
