When flatpack becomes art
Exeter 'Paper Man' James Lake turns cardboard into art

James Lake turns sheets of cardboard into pieces of art, with glue and a pair of scissors.

He learned his art after losing a leg to cancer when he was 17.

And now he is exhibiting his giant pieces of work around the world.

  • 13 Nov 2018
