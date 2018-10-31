Media player
Devon albino pheasant is ghostly sight
It is that spooky time of year and as if on cue, a ghostly presence has been seen stalking the fields of Devon.
Sharp-eyed travellers on the A379 near Yealmpton have seen a rare albino pheasant in the surrounding fields.
Plumed in white feathers, it makes a contrast to the common brown birds.
David George of the National Farmers Union, said: "It seems appropriate that this rather unusual, spectre-like pheasant has put in an appearance at Halloween.
"Hopefully it hasn't given anyone too much of a fright."
31 Oct 2018
