Video

Video footage has emerged of two people frolicking in heavy waves whipped up by Storm Callum.

The pair were filmed playing in the shore break at Gyllyngvase beach in Falmouth, Cornwall on Friday, and were branded "morons" and "idiots" by viewers after the video was shared on social media.

Police in the town are appealing to the public to watch the effects of the storm from a safe distance.

Move severe weather is forecast for the South West throughout Saturday afternoon and into the evening, and the Environment Agency has issued 17 flood alerts for Devon and Cornwall.