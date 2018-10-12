Media player
Dawlish swimmer braves Storm Callum for dip with seal
Swimmer Dave Gates rejected warnings to stay out of the sea during Storm Callum for a dip with a seal.
Daily dipper Dave said he was aware of the warnings to stay away from the sea as winds whipped up large waves.
He said he was used to the conditions and was confident of staying safe in the swell. As for the seals, the worst he has had is a nibble on his toes.
However, the emergency services are warning people to stay away from the coast as Storm Callum continues to batter Devon and Cornwall.
12 Oct 2018
