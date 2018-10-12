Video

Part of Exmouth seafront that is set to be protected by a £12m tidal defence scheme has flooded in Storm Callum.

Tom Hurley took this video of vehicles struggling along the seafront.

Waves have turned what is normally a road into something resembling a river.

Plans to protect the town from flooding were submitted at the start of October to East Devon District Council.

Floodgates across the seafront and a stronger sea wall will protect more than 1,400 residential properties and 400 businesses.