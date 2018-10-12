Media player
Exmouth seafront flooded by Storm Callum ahead of £12m defences
Part of Exmouth seafront that is set to be protected by a £12m tidal defence scheme has flooded in Storm Callum.
Tom Hurley took this video of vehicles struggling along the seafront.
Waves have turned what is normally a road into something resembling a river.
Plans to protect the town from flooding were submitted at the start of October to East Devon District Council.
Floodgates across the seafront and a stronger sea wall will protect more than 1,400 residential properties and 400 businesses.
12 Oct 2018
