Pony passports 'threaten market'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pony passports Chagford 'threaten market'
Farmers have turned photographers at Chagford pony sale on Dartmoor.
In order to meet new animal passport rules all the ponies have to be microchipped and photographed.
Hundreds of the animals which usually run wild on the moor had to go in front of the camera.
Defra says the new rules safeguard ponies but opponents say the increased red rape could spell the end of the market.
-
12 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window