Pony passports 'threaten market'
Farmers have turned photographers at Chagford pony sale on Dartmoor.

In order to meet new animal passport rules all the ponies have to be microchipped and photographed.

Hundreds of the animals which usually run wild on the moor had to go in front of the camera.

Defra says the new rules safeguard ponies but opponents say the increased red rape could spell the end of the market.

  • 12 Oct 2018
