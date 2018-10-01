Police 'spend 40% of time on mental health'

Video

Police in Devon and Cornwall have said about 40% of their work now involves call outs to people with mental health issues.

Ministers say they are working to find solutions to managing the demands required by those in need.

BBC Inside Out South West followed response officers on a shift in Plymouth to witness the mental health demand.

If you are feeling emotionally distressed and would like details of organisations which offer advice and support, go online to bbc.co.uk/actionline or you can call for free, at any time, to hear recorded information - 0800 066 066.