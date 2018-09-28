Video

Jade Sutton, 14, was deeply affected by an eating disorder until she found a way to fight back.

Beauty pageants were her unusual saviour and here she describes how they gave her life a new meaning.

Jade, from Totnes in Devon, has taken her message to more than 40 schools aiming to inspire others who find themselves in her situation.

If you would like help or information about eating disorders, you can find support and links here.

Video journalist: Jonathan Morris