Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dad takes late daughter's tiny bike for a very big ride
A dad who lost his daughter to a brain tumour is riding her "tiny pink bike" on a 200-mile route in her memory.
Peter Williams, from Penzance, set off from Bristol Children's Hospital.
He will cycle to Land's End in tribute to seven-year-old Ellie, who died from a tumour three years ago.
"She would have thought I was a bit bonkers doing it," Mr Williams said.
-
21 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-devon-45602656/dad-takes-late-daughter-s-tiny-bike-for-a-very-big-rideRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window