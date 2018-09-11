Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hairdresser's customers cut bills in a Plymouth salon
Money-saving experts have been giving their advice to a hairdresser's customers while they get their hair cut.
BBC Inside Out asked a team from Citizens Advice to help cut people's bills during an appointment at a salon in Plymouth.
The team managed to save customers thousands of pounds, allowing them to cut their bills in one of the more expensive parts of the country.
-
11 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-devon-45478960/hairdresser-s-customers-cut-bills-in-a-plymouth-salonRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window