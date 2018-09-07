Media player
Digby, the therapy dog for firefighters
A four-month-old puppy is to become the UK's first therapy dog for firefighters.
Digby, an Australian Labradoodle, is the latest recruit at Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service.
When he takes up his post at a fire station, he will work with crews after large-scale fires to help prevent long-term psychological damage after traumatic incidents.
The puppy will also meet vulnerable people in schools, hospices and hospitals.
Handler Matt Goodman said there was evidence therapy animals could help people in times of distress.
07 Sep 2018
