Plymouth-based Navy seaman's voice lives on
Plymouth navy man's voice from 1930s heard again

The voice of a Royal Navy engineer has been heard again thanks to recordings he made from his ship in he 1930s.

Plymouth-based Terry Grogan preferred to send records rather than write letters to his family.

The records had been lost, but were rediscovered for sale on eBay.

  • 06 Sep 2018
