Seal tourists 'risk being bitten', researchers warn
Seal tourists flocking to the coast to catch sight of the animals have been warned to keep their distance.
It comes amid an increasing number of visitors disturbing the creatures, according to researchers.
Pictures from Devon show seals fleeing rocks where they were resting, a vital activity when they are breeding and feeding.
See more on Inside Out South West, BBC One South West, Monday 3 September, 19:30 BST.
03 Sep 2018
