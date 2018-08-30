Errant swan captured on M5

Swan captured on M5
An errant swan had a lucky escape earlier after wandering on to the M5.

Police were called by worried motorists at about 08:30 BST after the bird was seen on the hard shoulder between junctions 30 and 31.

Officers were joined by staff from Highways England and they managed to get the swan into the back of a police car.

It was taken to a nearby canal and released safely.

