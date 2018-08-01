How raid unfolded on yacht carrying cocaine

Video

A man arrested on a yacht carrying nearly two tonnes of cocaine was a well-known Cornish surfer.

Father-of-one James McNaught, 42, is held with two French nationals after their boat Pepper Sauce was intercepted 200 miles off the Canaries on 20 June.

Spanish police seized 61 bales of cocaine weighing 1,850kg (4,000lb) on board the 12m (40ft) yacht in the raid.

Skipper Mr McNaught had been remanded in custody pending an ongoing criminal investigation, a spokesman said.