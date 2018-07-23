'I lost my man to dementia'
'I've lost my man to dementia'

Mary Hyland, 69, has had to care for her partner Malcolm Best, 72, since he developed dementia.

She says it has brought changes to her life, career and finances.

She spoke as figures from the Social Market Foundation suggest that the number of unpaid carers in the UK was now 7.5 million, a rise of one million since 2005.

