Owners of puppy stuck on roof 'so scared'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Footage shows puppy being rescued from roof in Plymouth

This is the moment firefighters rescued a puppy stranded on a roof.

Thatch, a 12-week-old Hungarian Vizsla, gave his owners a scare when he decided to climb out of a skylight window at their home in Plymouth.

  • 19 Jul 2018
