Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lundy: The island with no water
After weeks of hot weather, an island off north Devon has run out of drinking water.
Lundy uses rain water for flushing toilets, and there is still water from boreholes - but it's not safe to drink.
Now that visitors are having to bring their own water, plastic bottles are being found around the island's coastal paths.
-
13 Jul 2018
