Reservoir gives up its secrets
The UK heatwave has uncovered parts of a mythical Dartmoor estate that have been hidden underwater for almost a century.

Burrator Reservoir has reached its lowest levels since 2013, South West Water has confirmed, at just 48.5% capacity.

Parts of an historic estate, known locally as the "drowned village", have become visible for the first time in years.

  • 10 Jul 2018
