Football team scores for kids with disabilities
Video

Plymouth football team scores for autistic footballers

It can be hard finding a football team if you have a disability.

But Keyham Kolts in Plymouth welcomes everyone.

Players and parents said they have found fitting in much easier thanks to the team's open attitude.

  • 30 Jun 2018
