Devastating effect of Devon home-made bombs
This is the moment a bomb disposal team destroyed a cache of explosives found at an amphetamine addict's house.
Stephen Bracher, 55, was working on 17 improvised devices and had a 9kg (20lb) fertiliser bomb under his bed when he was arrested in Bishops Tawton, Devon, in January.
Royal Navy explosives experts removed the explosives which were destroyed under controlled conditions, leaving large holes in the ground.
Bracher was sentenced to 40 months jail at Exeter Crown Court.
17 Sep 2018
