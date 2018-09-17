Video

An ordinary looking house held a highly dangerous secret - inside was a bomb factory.

Amphetamine addict Stephen Bracher, 55, was working on 17 improvised devices when he was arrested in Bishops Tawton, north Devon.

Under his bed was a 9kg (20lb) fertiliser bomb which left a large hole in the ground when it was blown up by the bomb squad.

The property was also "full of weaponry", including machetes and knives, said police.

Photos shared by detectives show the array of materials inside Bracher's home.