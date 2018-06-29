Video

Making an album is hard enough - but Kuki and Izzy Warburton have just recorded their first in a solar-powered recording studio.

The brother and sister duo, known as Kuki and the Bard, built the off-grid studio with recycled materials and equipment.

We asked the pair, aged 15 and 19, from Allaleigh in Devon: "What happens when the sun isn't shining?"

