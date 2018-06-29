Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Off-grid siblings record album in solar-powered studio
Making an album is hard enough - but Kuki and Izzy Warburton have just recorded their first in a solar-powered recording studio.
The brother and sister duo, known as Kuki and the Bard, built the off-grid studio with recycled materials and equipment.
We asked the pair, aged 15 and 19, from Allaleigh in Devon: "What happens when the sun isn't shining?"
-
29 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-devon-44618628/off-grid-siblings-record-album-in-solar-powered-studioRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window