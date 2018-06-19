Video

The exuberance of one fan celebrating England's victory in their opening World Cup match led to him flying off a car bonnet.

He was caught on camera climbing on to the car outside a pub in Plymouth after Harry Kane scored the last-gasp winning goal against Tunisia in Volgograd.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said "in the region of 100 supporters piled out onto Union Street" to celebrate, which was mostly "good natured".

The spokesman added the force would be working with door staff and pubs in the area to stop future incidents.