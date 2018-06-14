Long-lost friends reunited at bowls match
A routine bowls match between two teams in Devon had a surprise result.

Jim Lane, playing for Torquay, had been Mike Grinham's best man, who was bowling for Exeter.

But it was only after chatting they realised the connection.

