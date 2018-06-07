House of Fraser in Plymouth store closure

Video

The House of Fraser store in Plymouth is one of 31 nationally that is closing.

The department store, known by many as Dingles, was one of the first big shops to re-open in the city after heavy bombing in World War Two.

In 1988 a major fire started by animal right activists ripped through the store.

Some 250 jobs are thought to be affected by the closure of one of the longest-standing stores in the city's retail community.

House of Fraser chief executive Alex Williamson boss said the decision to close stores was "as tough as it gets".