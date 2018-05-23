Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Devon woman Emily Rogers is a part-time geisha
For five years Emily Rogers from Totnes in Devon has been following geisha traditions.
Ms Rogers, who calls herself Hachiko, also plays the Shamisen instrument at a Japanese restaurant, whose owner has praised her passion.
-
23 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-devon-44087962/devon-woman-emily-rogers-is-a-part-time-geishaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window