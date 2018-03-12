Media player
Why two sisters are both having double mastectomies
Clare Lawrence had a double mastectomy and her sister Lisa Lillicrap has booked to have the operation because they carry the faulty gene BRCA.
The gene means they are at higher risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer.
The Plymouth sisters have talked about the decision they made.
You can see more on this story on BBC Inside Out on BBC One at 19:00 GMT on Monday 12 March.
12 Mar 2018
