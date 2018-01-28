Transgender woman 'not welcome' at church

Video

A transgender woman who hopes to become a vicar says Christians have accused her of being "the devil's daughter".

Yve Taylor was named Keith when she began her bid to become a vicar.

She didn't reach the final stages of being selected after revealing she wanted to live as a woman.

She said she has not been welcomed at some churches but hopes to fulfil her dream thanks to support from those at Exeter Cathedral.

You can see more on this story on Inside Out at 19:30 on BBC 1.