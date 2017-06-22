Video

A resident of a Plymouth tower block has spoken of her concern following a fire in February.

Chloe Brewster said she, her partner and their baby were alerted to the blaze by people throwing stones at their window.

Tests show cladding on Plymouth's Mount Wise tower blocks is made from similar material to the cladding on the Grenfell tower - where at least 79 people lost their lives in a huge blaze last week.