Police search for missing junior doctor

Police search for junior doctor Lauren Phillips
Police are hunting for a missing junior doctor who has not been seen for almost two weeks.
Dr Lauren Phillips, who works for North Bristol NHS Trust, was last seen on Thursday 23 February.
The 26-year-old's car was found in Woolacombe, Devon, on 28 February but no other traces of her have been found, police said.
Monica Baird, deputy medical director, described Dr Phillips as a "valued member of our medical staff".
08 Mar 2017
