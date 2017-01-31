A court has been shown CCTV footage of police officers "unlawfully" restraining a man who later died.

Thomas Orchard, 32, who had schizophrenia, died in October 2012 after being detained at Heavitree Road Police Station in Exeter.

Custody Sergeant Jan Kingshott, 45, and civilian detention officers Simon Tansley, 39, and Michael Marsden, 56, deny manslaughter by gross negligence.

The prosecution at Bristol Crown Court said Mr Orchard had an Emergency Response Belt applied over "the whole or part of his face, including at times his nose and mouth".