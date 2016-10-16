Video

A recording has emerged of singing by Sunday school children, many of whom died when a coal waste tip collapsed at Aberfan in 1966.

It came from the Reverend Irving Penberthy, who was serving the Welsh village where a total of 144 people died.

He spoke publicly about the disaster for the first time since it happened.

Cornishman Mr Penberthy ran the busy Sunday School in the village's Methodist chapel.