Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Devon pub quiz based on British citizenship test launched
A pub quiz based on the test taken by foreign nationals who wish to become UK citizens has been launched in north Devon by American Brianne Leary who took the citizenship test.
It includes questions from the 'Life in the UK test' which covers topics such as politics, history and the British constitution.
-
24 Jan 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-devon-25872278/devon-pub-quiz-based-on-british-citizenship-test-launchedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window