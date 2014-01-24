Brianne Leary
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Devon pub quiz based on British citizenship test launched

A pub quiz based on the test taken by foreign nationals who wish to become UK citizens has been launched in north Devon by American Brianne Leary who took the citizenship test.

It includes questions from the 'Life in the UK test' which covers topics such as politics, history and the British constitution.

  • 24 Jan 2014