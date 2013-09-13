Video

A project has begun in Plymouth Sound to compile a database of all the known shipwrecks.

The water has one of the highest density of shipwrecks in the country.

Hundreds of ships have come to a watery end beneath the waves off the city's coastline, the team behind the Ships Project have said.

The project will also compile a database of the locations of previously unknown shipwrecks.

The scheme will see divers working with museums and history groups, researching archives and recording finds.