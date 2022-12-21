Acres of bright, purple heather has started to bloom on moorland across the Peak District.

The moorland usually blazes into colour from August to October every year.

Derbyshire Wildlife Trust planning manager Keiron Huston said: "The reason that you're seeing that purple haze is because it's come in to flower.

"It looks great and I think it's certainly a good year."

Video journalist: Chris Waring

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.