Peak District open top bus gives 'new perspective'

A new open top bus tour has been launched in the Peak District.

The Peak Sightseer takes in some of the national park's most popular destinations, including Chatsworth House, Bakewell and Calver.

The service, which is operated by Stagecoach, has been funded by the Department for Transport and it is hoped it will encourage visitors to leave their vehicles at home or in car parks along the hour-long route.

John Young, commercial director for Stagecoach in Derbyshire, said: "Everybody loves an open top bus and since Covid clearly the world's changed and it's changed for good and we need to rebase our business a little bit."

Passenger Beverley Toone added: "It's great being out in the open air. It gives you a whole new perspective."

