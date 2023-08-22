Watch: Tanker fire on M1 captured on camera

A lorry fire which has closed the M1 in both directions has been caught on camera.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to an oil tanker fire on the M1 southbound between junctions 28 and 29 at 10:35 BST.

A large plume of smoke was visible for several miles and residents in Tibshelf were asked to keep windows and doors shut.

The tanker driver was out of the vehicle, a fire service spokeswoman said.

