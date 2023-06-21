Grass snake spotted swimming in canal

A 10-year-old girl has said she was "super excited" to have spotted a snake swimming in a canal.

Mollie was with her sister, 12, and father Richard, when she noticed a moorhen "following something" in the Cromford Canal, in Matlock, Derbyshire, last month.

She said: "I was super excited to see a snake in the wild - I've never seen one in the canal before."

Her dad Richard, from Kirkby-in-Ashfield, who filmed the sighting, said he believed it was about 4ft (1.2m) long.

A grass snake was also spotted swimming in a park in nearby Belper recently.

Derbyshire Wildlife Trust said at the time: "The size of grass snakes sometimes alarms people but they are completely harmless to us."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.