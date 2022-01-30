A Derbyshire girl who was given weeks to live has been thrown a surprise 18th birthday party.

Margaret Adcock - known as Maggie to her friends and family - was diagnosed with a rare aggressive cancer - alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma - after collapsing in hospital in May 2022.

In January, doctors told Maggie, from Hilton in Derbyshire, her illness was terminal.

However, she said she "doesn't really believe that".

Her friends and family are raising funds for a trial drug and memories for her.

Next week she is due to start a new type of chemotherapy that involves having injections directly into her spine.

Video journalist: Sian Filcher

