The family of a girl who died after inhaling aerosol deodorant has helped raise awareness by holding a roller skating event in her memory.

Giorgia Green, who was 14 when she died, loved roller skating herself, after being introduced to it by her dad.

Her parents have campaigned over the dangers of inhaling deodorant since she died on 11 May 2022.

Reporter: Caroline Lowbridge

Filming: Neil Evans and Caroline Lowbridge