Train driver emotional after finishing last shift

A train driver who has spent more than half a century working on the railways has retired.

Joe Crean, from Glossop, Derbyshire, was visibly emotional when family and friends greeted him on the platform at Manchester Piccadilly following his last shift.

Mr Crean, 69, started his career on the railways in 1971 as a steward in the dining car for British Rail.

“I have over half a century of cherished memories on the railway, and it means a lot to have shared my final journey with both my family and my railway family," he said.

"I’m looking forward to spending more time with my wife, Christine, my sons Gary and Shane, and extended family, who thoughtfully came to see my final drive."

Matthew Golton, managing director at TransPennine Express, said: "Joe’s retirement marks the end of an era, but his legacy and contributions towards the future generation of drivers will carry on."

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

