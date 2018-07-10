An eight-year-old boy who had his hands and legs amputated after falling ill has had his garden transformed.

Taylor, from Ilkeston, Derbyshire, fell ill with meningitis and sepsis at the age of eight months and has since undergone 86 operations.

With the help of a charity and a gardener, Taylor's garden has now been made safe for him to enjoy and has been fitted with a slide and a trampoline.

His mum, Terri, said: "We can enjoy being together, watching Taylor smile, play and just have fun."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.