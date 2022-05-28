'How I took on the London Marathon with MND'

A terminally-ill man with motor neurone disease (MND) has spoken of his pride as he crossed the finish line at the London Marathon in his wheelchair.

Sam Perkins, from Nottinghamshire, has raised more than £14,000 for his charity Stand Against MND.

The 41-year-old said: "I'm doing it to show that it's possible and that determination can do anything.

"I am proud. I'm just, like, so grateful to all the team."

Video journalist: Chris Waring

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.