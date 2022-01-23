A spectacular timelapse video has shown the Aurora Borealis over Ladybower Reservoir in the Peak District.

Lee Richards, who spotted the display in early hours of Monday morning, said: "I always compare it to lights shining from an arena or event but more faint.

"They kind of brush across the sky and make you feel a little wobbly, like the earth is moving."

The colourful glow in the sky was also captured by Paul Joels who travelled from East Leake, in Nottinghamshire, to Lulworth, Dorset on Sunday night.

