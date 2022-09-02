CCTV shows refuse collector throwing bin in lorry

CCTV has captured the moment a refuse collector threw a wheelie bin into the back of a lorry.

The resident of Ripley, Derbyshire, said she "wasn't impressed" after watching her neighbour's footage back.

She said her recycling bin had been emptied as normal on Friday morning before it was then thrown into the lorry.

Amber Valley Borough Council said an investigation will be launched.

