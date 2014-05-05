'How we saved WW1 medals from the incinerator'

Staff at a recycling centre have said they were shocked to find four World War One medals in a resident's black bin bags that were bound for the incinerator.

The medals were found as a result of a new bag-splitting policy at Raynesway Recycling Centre, in Derbyshire, which sees bin bags searched so recyclable materials can be sifted out.

Derby City Council says it has saved 25 tonnes of material from going into landfill in the last six months - including the medals.

A shop is due to open at the recycling centre in the summer where people can buy dumped and unwanted items.

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

